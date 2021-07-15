ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given a $329.68 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $329.68 target price on ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $346.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.72. ASM International has a 52 week low of $134.88 and a 52 week high of $347.26.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $474.96 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

