Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

