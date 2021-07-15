Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Sold by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASMB. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ASMB opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.