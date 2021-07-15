AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of AZN opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

