At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Insider Chad C. Stauffer Sells 1,896 Shares

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $70,057.20.

NYSE HOME opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.78. At Home Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in At Home Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

