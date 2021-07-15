aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Laidlaw started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

LIFE stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.03.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

