Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) vs. Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Amerigo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amerigo Resources and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources 13.16% 19.66% 9.05% Augusta Gold N/A -1,352.02% -135.83%

Volatility and Risk

Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Augusta Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $126.43 million 1.34 $6.06 million N/A N/A Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Augusta Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

