Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Short Interest Up 125.7% in June

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the June 15th total of 66,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EARS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,318. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40. Auris Medical has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auris Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auris Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Auris Medical by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Auris Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auris Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy, and CNS disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

