Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post $50.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.07 million and the highest is $60.24 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $52.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $209.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.52 million to $225.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $260.08 million, with estimates ranging from $216.63 million to $315.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. 308,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.