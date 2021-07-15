Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 130,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,420,271 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

