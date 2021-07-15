Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $653.80

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 653.80 ($8.54) and last traded at GBX 652.20 ($8.52), with a volume of 237799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 648.40 ($8.47).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 599.50 ($7.83).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 599.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 49.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40.

In other news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total value of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

