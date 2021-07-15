Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Up 371.4% in June

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATNNF remained flat at $$122.85 during trading hours on Thursday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.85.
Autoneum Company Profile
