Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Up 371.4% in June

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATNNF remained flat at $$122.85 during trading hours on Thursday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.85.

Get Autoneum alerts:

Autoneum Company Profile

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market in Switzerland. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, tunnel insulators, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.