Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) SVP Amit Mathradas Sells 8,742 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) SVP Amit Mathradas sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86.

Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $151.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.63. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Avalara by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

