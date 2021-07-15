Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) SVP Amit Mathradas Sells 8,742 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) SVP Amit Mathradas sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86.
Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14.
Shares of AVLR stock opened at $151.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.63. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Avalara by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.