AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) COO Sells $318,045.00 in Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $318,045.00.

NYSE AVB opened at $224.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $224.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 58,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

