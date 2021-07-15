Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading Up 1.3%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 30,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

