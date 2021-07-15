Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

AVYA opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Avaya by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Avaya by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

