AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,927 ($51.31). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,890 ($50.82), with a volume of 246,108 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,537.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) dividend. This is a positive change from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is 3.43%.

In other news, insider Peter Herweck purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, for a total transaction of £478,980 ($625,790.44). Also, insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total value of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

