Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 466,667 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 466,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $1,031,334.07. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

