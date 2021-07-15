AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. AXA has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

