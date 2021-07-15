B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for IMAX in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

NYSE IMAX opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.29. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

