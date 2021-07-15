B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Up 2.9%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. 463,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,872,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTG. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $22,400,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in B2Gold by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

