Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €72.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.31 ($79.19).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €57.40 ($67.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Covestro has a 52-week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

