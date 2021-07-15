Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Badger Meter reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter stock opened at $98.16 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

