Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,905,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,350. Baidu has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

