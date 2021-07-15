Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $436.54. The stock had a trading volume of 147,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,182. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $439.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

