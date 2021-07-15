BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $68,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in BancFirst by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BancFirst by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.44. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

In other news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $2,187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.