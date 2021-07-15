Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

BBVA opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

