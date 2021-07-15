Bank of America Initiates Coverage on AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price target on the stock.

RERE stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. AiHuiShou International has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $18.49.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

