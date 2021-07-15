Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,106 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after buying an additional 74,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.28 million, a PE ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.78.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

