Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

OTCMKTS KAIIU opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.