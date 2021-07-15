Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.48.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

