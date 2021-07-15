Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.65. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

