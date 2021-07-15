Bank of Montreal Can Has $268,000 Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Shares of AAN opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $981.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

