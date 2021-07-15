Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

