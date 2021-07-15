Bank of Montreal Can Sells 42,902 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

VEU stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

