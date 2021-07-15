Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,517 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of JELD-WEN worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.