Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 73.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.