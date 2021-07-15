Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth $93,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.73. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

