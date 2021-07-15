Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $112.36 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.08, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.72.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $2,163,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,336,005.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

