Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 125,459 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 125,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,413.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock valued at $61,039,003.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

RBLX stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

