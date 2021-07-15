Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of AdvanSix worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after buying an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $362,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $4,887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 81.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $844.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

