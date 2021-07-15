Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 208,761 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $179,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

