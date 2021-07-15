Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the June 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWFG. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of BWFG opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.18.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

