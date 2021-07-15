Bao Finance (BAO) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.41 million and approximately $969,705.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00115626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00147764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,690.45 or 1.00087618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.01005377 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

