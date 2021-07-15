Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 721,140.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $33.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

