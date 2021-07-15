Barclays PLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 88,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

NYSE SQM opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

