Barclays PLC Has $952,000 Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 255.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 506,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 391,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,173,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 180,723 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 171,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

