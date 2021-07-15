Barclays PLC Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.86 million, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

