Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 105.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of PAR Technology worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $63.79 on Thursday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

