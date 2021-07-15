Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Viad worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,326,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Viad by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Viad by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:VVI opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.48.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

